DWI Charges: Driver with revoked license was 3 times the legal limit when he hit power pole on Scenic Byway

A driver with a revoked license was three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit a power pole last weekend near Blakely.

Aaron Kelly Dopp, 23, of Belle Plaine, was charged Monday in Sibley County Court with two counts of 2nd-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor. Dopp was also charged with misdemeanor driving after revocation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded on Sept 10 to a vehicle that had hit a power pole near 30030 Scenic Byway Rd, about two miles from Blakely.

A criminal complaint says Dopp, who was identified as the driver, had bloodshot eyes and exuded an odor of alcohol. Police say Dopp also showed impairment during several field sobriety tests.

A portable breath test administered at the Sibley County Jail put Dopp’s blood-alcohol content at .24, three times Minnesota’s legal limit to drive.

Dopp’s had a revoked license, according to the complaint. Police say he has two prior DWI convictions.