DWI Charges: Eagle Lake man’s intoxication level was beyond breath test capabilities

An Eagle Lake man arrested for drunk driving was allegedly so intoxicated that his initial breath sample was more than the testing device could handle.

Tanner Alan Wickersham, 23, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

A charging document says police received a 911 report of an intoxicated driver the afternoon of Jan 7. The caller reported Wickersham had shown up drunk for work and was likely eastbound on Highway 14.

Wickersham was detained by Madison Lake Police, who say they smelled a strong scent of alcohol coming from Wickersham. He told police he had “three pulls of rum.”

Police say Wickersham showed signs of impairment during multiple field sobriety tests.

According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test on Wickersham read “value over 400.” Court documents say police initially believed the device had erred. However, the breath sample was greater than the maximum the preliminary breath test could handle, says the complaint.

A Data Master breath test at 2:43 p.m. put Wickersham’s blood-alcohol level at .38, says the charging document, nearly five times the legal limit for Minnesota drivers.

Wickersham was transported to a detoxification facility, according