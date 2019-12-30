DWI charges: Kasota man was 4x’s the legal limit

(Mankato, MN) – A Kasota man was four times the legal limit when he was pulled over for expired tabs on Riverfront Drive.

Jacob Louis Steffen, 29, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

A criminal complaint says police noticed the smell of alcohol when Steffen was pulled over at 6:18 p.m. on Dec 20. A preliminary blood test put his blood-alcohol level at .31, according to the complaint. Police say a soda bottle containing liquid that smelled like alcohol was discovered in a cup holder.

Steffen agreed to a second breath just over an hour later, which resulted in a .34 reading, according to the complaint.