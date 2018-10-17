DWI Charges: Le Sueur Woman Says Brain Is Leaking, Admits To Rectally Ingesting Pill

A Le Sueur woman who allegedly admitted to consuming pills rectally has been charged with DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, Tessa Jo Ely, age 31, was discovered sitting alongside Highway 169 near McDonald’s on August 1. State troopers had found her vehicle earlier that day, at about 4:10 p.m., abandoned and partially in the ditch with the trunk open.

Ely told troopers she’d run out of gas, was on prescription medications, and that she felt as if she was hemorrhaging inside. According to court documents, Ely responded to the trooper’s offer for medical attention by telling him she would “apply a pressure point to cut off oxygen because her brain was leaking.”

Court documents say that Ely admitted to police she had rectally administered one pill that day, and smoked another the day before.

Troopers administered sobriety tests, which Ely failed, according to the criminal complaint.

Ely is charged in Blue Earth County Court with misdemeanor counts of DWI and careless driving.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

