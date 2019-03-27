DWI charges: Madelia man on Sunday afternoon drive was 4x’s the legal limit

(St. James, MN) – A Madelia man is facing DWI charges, accused of drunken driving while out for a Sunday drive with his dog.

Jon Edward Henry, 49, was charged in Watonwan County Court with four gross misdemeanor counts of DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, Henry was detained in his driveway after a former ambulance member complained to police of a suspected drunken driver at 2:44 p.m. Police reports say Henry was driving approximately 5 mph or less and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic as he approached his home.

Henry had slow reaction and his speech was slurred, according to the criminal complaint. Police say they smelled marijuana when he exited the vehicle, which Henry allegedly admitted to police that he’d smoked for his seizures. Police say Henry became combative when officers began to transport him for field sobriety tests. Henry told police he’d been taking his dog for a drive, but was going to remain home for the night. Henry allegedly also urinated himself, which police realized when he requested an officer pull his pants up for him.

A blood test from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension put Henry’s blood alcohol level at .32 with a .16 margin of error.

Henry has a previous DWI conviction in Watonwan County from 2009.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)