DWI Charges: Man at 3x’s legal limit ID’s attorney as ‘Lord Jesus’

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man facing drunk driving charges was allegedly three times the legal intoxication limit, and identified his attorney as the Lord Jesus.

Jean Bosco Ntierenganya, 39, was charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says a vehicle driven by Nitirenganya was clocked at 52 miles per hour on Madison Ave when it passed a fully marked highway patrol car in a 45 mile per hour zone on the evening of August 16.

Ntirenganya had an open beer container with him in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Patrol reports show he failed multiple field sobriety tests. A portable breath test recorded his blood-alcohol level at .30, over three times the legal driving limit of .08.

The criminal complaint says Ntirenganya indicated he wished to speak to an attorney, but sat by the telephone and did nothing. “My attorney is the Lord Jesus,” Ntirenganya allegedly told officers. “I am done.”