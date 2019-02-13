DWI Charges: Mankato man at 3x’s the legal limit used garbage can as pillow

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is charged with DWI after he allegedly left the scene of an accident and was found passed out at his home.

Jon Lester Anderson, 68, told police he’d consumed five rum and Cokes prior to driving, according to the criminal complaint. Anderson allegedly hit a vehicle near Victory Drive and Fair Street before fleeing the scene, according to court documents. The victim told police Anderson’s pickup had been southbound in the northbound traffic lanes at the time of the crash and provided officers with Anderson’s plate number.

Officers investigating the alleged hit-and-run found Anderson passed out on the floor with his head resting on a garbage can, according to the complaint. Police say that standard field sobriety tests couldn’t be attempted out of concern that Anderson would injure himself.

A blood sample put Anderson’s blood alcohol level at .24, three times the legal limit.

Anderson faces two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI, and one misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a collision.

