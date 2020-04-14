DWI Charges: Mankato man was 4x the legal limit

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man was allegedly four times the legal alcohol limit when he was arrested for DWI last week.

Taydor David Gach, 26, has been charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Gach was arrested at the Kwik Trip on Stoltzman he afternoon of April 9th after police received a report of a potential drunk driver.

The complainant reported seeing a young man drinking whiskey out of small bottles. When police arrived around 3:21 p.m., they found Gach in his vehicle with a small, empty alcohol bottle in the driver’s side door, according to the complaint.

Police say Gach’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he showed signs of impairment during numerous field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of .33, according to the complaint.

Gach has a previous DWI conviction, according to the complaint.

Police say Gach was transported to a detox facility because of his high level of intoxication.