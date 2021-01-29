DWI Charges: Mankato man was over 3 times the legal alcohol limit

Police say a man charged with drunk driving was over three times the legal alcohol limit at the time of his arrest.

Kyle Christopher Bischoff, 32, of Mankato, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with DWI and open bottle, both misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:47 p.m. Jan 25., police were investigating a vehicle that had gone off-road and was stuck in the snow near Stoltzman.

Witnesses at the scene told officers Bischoff had been in the driver’s seat, but he was sitting in the backseat when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Police say Bischoff initially refused to get out of the vehicle, but was eventually coaxed from the car. The complaint says there was a strong alcohol odor when he opened the car door. Bischoff had to lean on the squad car to keep from falling, according to the charges.

Bischoff allegedly refused to follow directions for a field sobriety test, and refused further testing, saying “it is not going to happen.”

A partially empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey was found under the seat of Bischoff’s vehicle, according to police.

Bischoff was arrested, then transferred to the Blue Earth County Jail. A preliminary breath test put his blood-alcohol content at .30. He was transported to detox in New Ulm due to his high level of intoxication.

Police say Bischoff has a previous DUI conviction from Oct 2019.