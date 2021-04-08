DWI Charges: Mankato woman was 4 times the legal limit

Court documents say a Mankato woman charged with DWI was four times over the legal limit allowed for motorists.

Kiersten Ann Helgerson, 48, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor traffic collision, and open bottle in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says witnesses saw Helgerson hit a one-way road sign, then continue to drive in the median at the roundabout on Adams St and Haefner Dr just before 2 p.m. on April 4.

The witness followed the vehicle to a parking lot and parked behind Helgerson’s car while the passenger called 911, says the complaint. Helgerson allegedly shifted into reverse, forcing the witness vehicle to move to avoid a collision.

Court documents say Helgerson admitted to having “quite a bit to drink.” Police noted her vehicle had heavy damage to the front grill of her vehicle, part of which was lying near the crash scene.

A travel mug in the center console of her vehicle that appeared to contain wine was collected for evidence. Helgerson admitted she had been drinking wine at a friend’s house earlier that day, says the complaint.

A portable breathalyzer put Helgerson’s blood-alcohol concentration at .32 about an hour after the crash, four times Minnesota’s legal limit of .08.

Helgerson has a previous DWI conviction from 2019, says the complaint. She was transported to a detox facility.