DWI Charges: North Mankato man was more than 3 times the legal limit

A North Mankato man was allegedly more than three times the legal limit when he rolled his vehicle earlier this month.

Bo Dylan Herrity, 29, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI).

A criminal complaint said Mankato police were dispatched on March 6 to a rollover just after 10 p.m. On the scene, officers helped Herrity out of the vehicle’s sunroof.

Herrity told police he had been headed home from work on a familiar road, but missed a curve.

At first, Herrity denied drinking, but police say he later admitted to drinking three beers. Herrity also admitted to taking hydroxyzine and said he was feeling the effects of the drug, according to the complaint.

Beer cans were located inside the vehicle by police, which Harrity said were for playing Airsoft with friends, says the complaint.

After he failed several field sobriety tests, a portable breath test put Harrity’s blood-alcohol level at .26, according to the complaint.

Harrity was transported to detox.