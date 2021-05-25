DWI Charges: Woman’s screams prompt witness to call police

An Iowa man is facing DWI charges after a woman’s screams apparently prompted a witness to call police.

Trevor Alan Foxhoven, of Spencer, Iowa, who turned age 24 on the day of his arrest, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with DWI and possession of a pistol without a permit, both misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness called police just before 1 a.m. on May 23 to report he heard a woman yelling “let me out of your car.” The woman was hanging out of the vehicle and screaming that she would jump out, according to the witness.

Police performed a traffic stop of the vehicle and identified Foxhoven as the driver. Foxhoven’s passenger told police the two were downtown drinking to celebrate his birthday, and he was too drunk to drive. The woman said Foxhoven was driving crazy. She hit him in the face to get him to stop because she did not feel safe, according to the complaint.

Police say a preliminary breath test put Foxhoven’s blood-alcohol

level at .23. He measured .19 in a second test.

A handgun was also recovered in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Foxhoven has an Iowa conceal carry permit card, police say, but that permit is not valid in Minnesota.