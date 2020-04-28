DWI Charges: Wrong-way driver 4 times the legal limit

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato woman was allegedly four times the legal limit when she drove the wrong way down Highway 14 in Mankato.

State police say they spotted Amy Kay Llewellyn Steen, 25, driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 in Mankato around 10 p.m. on April 1.

A criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County Court says Llewellyn Steen passed a trooper going 30 miles per hour, but eventually stopped for his flashing lights.

Police say Llewellyn Steen denied drinking, but failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test put her blood alcohol level at .32.

Llewellyn Steen admitted she had taken two shots of vodka before leaving home, according to the complaint.

Llewellyn Steen has been charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI, and is summoned to appear in Blue Earth County court on June 11.