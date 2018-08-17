DWI Enforcement Ramps Up Though Labor Day Weekend

As the summer gets closer to official close, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is cautioning drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclist that they’re increasing efforts to get impaired individuals off the roads.

More than 300 agencies will be working extra DWI enforcement shifts starting Friday and running through Sunday, September 2. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides the overtime funds.

The Labor Day holiday is the third worst for drunk drivers based on DWI arrests per hour. Law enforcement consistently arrests more than 400 people for drunk driving during the long holiday weekend.

From 2012-2016, 138 people people were killed in drunk-driving related fatalities. Four hundred fourteen sustained serious injuries as a result of someone drinking and driving.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

