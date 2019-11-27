Eagle Lake declares snow emergency

(Eagle Lake, MN) – Eagle Lake has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of heavy snow accumulation.

The snow emergency takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 27th and will remain in place until further notice is given.

The National Weather Services and local forecasters are predicting 10 to 14 inches of snow to fall beginning Tuesday night around 6 p.m.

Eagle Lake prohibits any vehicles to be parked, stopped, or left on city streets until the emergency has been lifted.