Eagle Lake failed to address potential impacts of motorsports park, says appeals court

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the City of Eagle Lake failed to thoroughly review the potential environmental impacts of a proposed motorsports park.

The appeal was filed by Citizens Against Motorsport Park (CAMP), a group of residents who argued that the city hasn’t done its due diligence in reviewing the effects the proposed park would have on wildlife in the area.

The motorsports park would convert 230 acres of agricultural land near the southeastern shore of Eagle Lake into a three-mile driving track with car condos.

After taking public comments, consulting with an engineering firm, and making adjustments to the original project proposal, the city determined an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was not necessary.

The courts disagreed, saying in their decision that “the city did not address the potential harm to wildlife or the lake’s recreational value from the project’s vehicular and human traffic or automobile exhaust fumes, even though the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources identified these harms.”

The courts did, however, side with the city’s determination that the project would comply with Minnesota’s standards on noise, waste disposal, and land alteration.

The court said the city must provide more details on any potential environmental effects the motorsports park would have on local wildlife.