Eagle Lake holding special meeting to discuss police staffing

The City of Eagle Lake is holding a special meeting to discuss staffing challenges on its police force.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

In June 2023, two out of three of the city’s full-time police officers resigned, leaving the police chief as the sole full-time officer. The city contracted with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office for emergency on-call service in July to fill the gap.

Since then, a lack of qualified candidates and fewer applicants have prevented the city from filling the positions.

Monday’s meeting will explore the possibility of expanding the contract with the BECSO for full law enforcement coverage. Under that contract, Eagle Lake would have dedicated law enforcement coverage for 18 to 20 hours per day on weekdays; 12 hours per day on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA