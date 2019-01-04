Eagle Lake Man Accused Of Past Sexual Assaults

An Eagle Lake man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct after two victims came forward to report alleged past abuse.

Walter John Carter Jr, age 42, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and two felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim told police that Carter began sexually assaulting her in 2012 when she was 11. She said Carter initially started by touching her over her clothes, but it escalated when she was 12. The victim said the assaults last took place when she was 12 or 13-years-old, and she was reporting the abuse now because she didn’t want the same thing to happen to her younger siblings.

A second alleged victim told police in an interview that Carter had sexually abused her between 2009 and 2011. She was 16 when the abuse started, according to court documents. The victim told police she was assaulted by Carter about 200 times, and that Carter would use cell phone usage as a reward afterward. The victim recalled one instance in which Carter, reeking of alcohol and cigarettes, pinned her on the bed and attempted to rape her, according to the complaint.

Cater provided a statement to police in which he denied sexually assaulting either victim.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com