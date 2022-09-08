Eagle Lake man accused of sexually assaulting minor

An Eagle Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl.

Nicholas Duane Bjorndahl, 31, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, penetration with a victim ages 14 to 15, a felony.

A criminal complaint says a witness discovered messages in which the victim referred to Bjorndahl as “Boo.”

Another witness went through Bjorndahl’s phone and found messages indicating that “inappropriate sexual activity” was taking place, according to the complaint.

The witness told police she asked the teen why she was showing Bjorndahl parts of her body. Court records say the victim eventually admitted that Bjorndahl had sexually assaulted her in his pickup truck. The witness said she found text messages supporting the victim’s account.

The victim confirmed in a forensic interview she “had engaged in sexual penetration with Bjorndahl,” says the complaint.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred in October 2021.