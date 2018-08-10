Eagle Lake Man Charged In Road Rage-Fueled Pursuit Of Another Driver

An Eagle Lake man who is on felony probation faces criminal charges in Blue Earth County after he allegedly chased down another driver and threatened him in an episode of road rage.

Fifty-six-year-old Scott Michael Schaible is charged with gross misdemeanor stalking and reckless driving for July 16 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a man driving in the westbound lanes of Highway 14 was forced on the shoulder by Schaible, who appeared upset as he drove aggressively. The alleged victim told police that while he was stopped, Schaible exited his vehicle, waving his hands as if he wanted to fight.

Court documents say that Schaible then followed the victim down the ramp to Highway 22, then used his truck to block Industrial Avenue near the Walmart Distribution Center. The victim again tried to elude Schaible by turning into Menard’s but was cut off by Schaible, who again exited his truck and slapped the victim’s truck with his hand.

After a third pursuit, Schaible cornered the victim at the dead end of a cul-de-sac, where he again exited the vehicle. The victim reported Schaible flipped him off, then yelled “You wanna piece of this, I’m gonna f***ing kill you.”

Police were called to the scene found Schaible seated in the truck with his younger son. Schaible admitted he’d been “pissed off” because he believed the victim was driving too fast on Highway 14. Schaible also admitted that he’d forced the victim’s vehicle onto the shoulder and confronted him. Schaible denied threatening the victim, saying he knew it would be a felony to do so.

At the time of the incident, Schaible was on felony probation for felony 5th degree drug sales and six counts of felony possession of pornographic work.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

