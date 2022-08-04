Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash

An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI.

Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated.

A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in Eagle Lake for an injury crash.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Anstett in a field with significant injuries to his face and chin, according to court records.

Police noted Anstett was emitting a strong smell of alcohol from his person and was slurring his speech. The complaint says he told police he was “just fine” and wanted to go home. An ambulance was called due to the nature of his injuries.

Police say Anstett was uncooperative and refused to give his last name. The complaint says he admitted to driving the ATV and told police he made it one block from the cemetery when he “whipped it.”

A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis put Anstett’s blood-alcohol level at .16, according to the complaint.

Court records show Anstett has a prior DWI conviction.