Eagle Lake man injured in Courtland crash

An Eagle Lake man was hospitalized after a crash in Courtland Friday morning.

A state patrol crash report says Joshua James Staats Norton, 39, was stopped, westbound on Highway 14 in Courtland, waiting for a vehicle in front of his SUV to turn left. A westbound car, driven by Alix Marie Hansen Reding, 26, of Morgan, then collided with Norton’s Durango, according to the report.

Norton was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Gabriel James Norton, 15, of North Mankato, wasn’t injured.

Reding was also uninjured.

The patrol report says roads were snow or ice-covered at the time of the crash, which is listed as 8:14 a.m. on the crash report.