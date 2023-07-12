Eagle Lake police contracting with Blue Earth County to cover staffing shortage

The Eagle Lake Police Department will contract with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office due to a staffing shortage.

City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland announced in a statement Tuesday that community members can expect to see squads from the sheriff’s office patrolling during times when the Eagle Lake PD is unavailable. The shortage is due to the recent resignations of two full-time Eagle Lake police officers, according to the statement.

Bromeland said the city council approved entering into a contract with the sheriff’s department to “help fill gaps in coverage and ensure the best law enforcement coverage possible for the Eagle Lake community.”