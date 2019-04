Eagle Lake Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Bianca Mae Cote, 15, was last seen on Monday, April 22nd around 11 p.m. She sometimes uses the last name of Dickinson.

Cote is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair that is sometimes dyed black and blue eyes.

Foul play isn’t suspected.

Anyone with information should contact Blue Earth County Dispatch at (507) 387-5601.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook