Eagle Lake to contract with Blue Earth County Sheriff for law enforcement

October 11, 2023 11:04AM CDT
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement services in Eagle Lake.

A four-year contract was unanimously approved by the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners yesterday.  The contract will replace the Eagle Lake Police Department with a lieutenant and two deputies on patrol from 18 to 20 hours per day on weekdays; and 12 hours on weekends. 

The agreement comes after the city struggled to retain and recruit officers.

