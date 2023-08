An Eagle Lake woman was injured in a crash with a semi near Mankato Tuesday afternoon.

Louise Ann Hodapp, 80, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the 2:45 p.m. crash.

A state patrol crash report says Hodapp’s SUV and the semi were both eastbound on Highway 83 when the vehicles collided.

The semi driver, Thomas Everett Walters, 64, of Mapleton, wasn’t injured.