Early Frost Could Be Knocking on Minnesota’s Door Tomorrow Morning

You know how people like to say that summer is pretty much over after the Fourth of July? Well, it’s now after Labor Day, which is like two months after the Fourth of July, which means summer really is pretty much over.

Technically, the end of August was the end of the meteorological summer, and with it comes things associated with fall, and on occasion, a taste of winter.

As such, we have bad news: There might be frost on the ground in northwest parts of Minnesota on Thursday morning.

“The season’s first decent shot at frost could be possible with best chances in northwestern Minnesota north of US Highway 2,” says the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service.

While temps are expected to rise into the 70s on Thursday afternoon, it will be a unseasonably chilly start to the day as overnight temps dip into the 30s up north.

The NWS Grand Forks says the “traditional chilly spots” have the best shot at getting the frost, including Marshall, Red Lake, Pennington and Polk counties.

The Minnesota DNR has an interactive map that explains when the average first fall freeze occurs across different locations of Minnesota. Remember, a little frost is possible with temps above 32 degrees, so frost can be different than a hard freeze, which is not expected in northwest Minnesota Thursday morning.

The first fall frost for many in Minnesota last year came on Oct. 10. It dipped all the way down to 34 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that morning, and even colder with temps in the 20s and upper teens up north.

“The average date of the first frost in central and southern Minnesota ranges from the last week of September to the first week of October,” the DNR says.

Source: bringmethenews.com

