Early morning Mankato fire under investigation

(Mankato, MN) – An early morning fire at a Mankato apartment building is under investigation.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on the intersection of North 4th St and East Washington St at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, but a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze, and fire equipment wasn’t needed.

Assistant Director Dan Schisel with Mankato Public Safety said the state fire marshal and investigators were still on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries while evacuating the building, according to Schisel.

More information will be released this morning.