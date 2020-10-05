Early voting options for Blue Earth County voters

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County residents are voting early.

Michael Stalberger, Director of Property and Environmental Resources tells SMN that nearly half of Blue Earth County’s registered voters have already requested absentee ballots. Stalberger says there are about 38,000 registered voters in Blue Earth County, and over 17,000 ballots have been requested.

Compared to previous years in terms of absentee ballot voting, Stalberger calls 2020 “out of this world,” and “off the charts.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is a large driver of absentee voting in 2020. In response to the uptick in early voting, Blue Earth County is offering guidance, and additional options for voters to get their ballots in early this year:

Starting Monday, Oct 5 – Drop & Go Quick Service – A booth will open in the parking lot of the Blue Earth County Elections Office at 204 S 5th St in Mankato. The booth is a convenient drop-off opportunity for any county voters returning ballots. Curbside voting and other voter assistance will also be available.



Starting Tuesday, Oct 6 – Mapleton and Lake Crystal Collection – City hall offices in both municipalities will collect ballots for Blue Earth County voters each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Starting Tuesday, Oct 27 – Second Early Voting Location Opens – A second early voting location will open at 15 Map Drive in Mankato, and will provide early voting services for all Blue Earth County voters.



The Blue Earth County Elections Office is located in the Historic Courthouse at 204 S 5th St in Mankato. Hours are 8 a.. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office will open for extended hours on Saturday, Oct 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2.

Voters entering voting locations will be required to follow the state and county guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

Voters can register, check the status of their ballot, and handle many other election-related tasks by visiting www.mnvotes.org. To be considered pre-registered for the election, voters should register in advance no later than Oct 13.

More information about voting in Blue Earth County is available online, or by calling (507) 304-4341.