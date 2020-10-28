Early voting options for Nicollet County residents

(St. Peter, MN) – Voters in Nicollet County who want to cast ballots early have some additional options as the 2020 general election enters the final stretch.

Nicollet County Public Service Manager Jaci Kopet says staff will be posted at the Lafayette City Hall (791 Main Ave) on Sat, Oct 31 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Voters from any Nicollet County precinct can drop off ballots only.

The Government Center is the only early voting location in Nicollet County, and it will be open for extended hours this Sat, Oct 31. Voters can drop off their completed ballots between 1o a.m. and 3 p.m., or absentee vote.

Anyone with questions should contact Nicollet County Public Services at (507) 934-7806.