East student receives Triple Threat award

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato East High School student has received a Triple Threat Award from the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

Aliya Mukamuri was one of six students selected out of over one hundred across the state that applied. Mukamuri underwent a series of vigorous evaluations to earn the award, which recognizes honorees for their excellence in singing, acting, and dancing, as well as demonstrating community leadership, teamwork, and artistry.

“Her hard work, dedication, and accomplishments were important to helping her achieve this honor,” said activities director Todd Waterbury.

As an honoree, Mukamuri will receive an all-expense-paid trip to New York City – when it is safe – to meet with industry professionals, participate in workshops, and attend Broadway shows.