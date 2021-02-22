Eat These Foods So You’ll Sleep Better!

What we eat throughout the day can help us sleep better at night. So here are some foods to add to your diet to help you get better quality sleep.

For starters, get more magnesium. According to the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, people who get enough magnesium in their daily diet are less likely to have trouble sleeping. That’s because it’s an important mineral for relaxation. It helps neurotransmitters in the brain shut things down at night, so we can rest. To get the optimal amount, all you need is a handful of nuts or seeds daily.

However, if you're not getting enough magnesium, you’re probably also deficient in Vitamin D. Because without enough magnesium, Vitamin D can't be metabolized properly. Meaning, Vitamin D remains stored and inactive in your body. And a vitamin D deficiency can lead to fatigue, too. So get plenty of magnesium from your food – things like almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, brown rice, cashews, egg yolks, and sunflower seeds… and take a vitamin D supplement.

Another sleep-booster: Eat more complex carbohydrates from high-fiber foods. They digest more slowly, so you won’t have blood sugar spikes that can disrupt sleep. So, think oatmeal, whole fruits, lentils, or 100% whole-grain toast.

One final sleep-booster: Sprinkle the spice turmeric on your dinner. It’s a powerful anti-inflammatory that promotes a sense of calm and boosts sleep quality.