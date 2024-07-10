EAT Your Way To Better Skin

Forget spending all that money on wrinkle creams and treatments … and eat your way better skin. According to doctors, while there are no foods that will get rid of wrinkles, there are some that will reduce their appearance and give you healthier-looking skin.

“Certain foods – especially whole, plant-based foods – are rich in skin-supporting vitamins and antioxidants,” says Dr. Patricia Pinto-Garcia, medical editor at Good Rx. “Eating them can help improve the skin’s elasticity, which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles.” Next time you’re shopping, fill your cart with: