Edina, Rochester, U of M adopt face mask requirements as Mankato’s mask vote nears

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/SMN) — As Mankato considers a face mask ordinance, the University of Minnesota, Edina, and Rochester have new requirements on wearing face masks in public places.

In Edina and Rochester, the city councils voted Monday to require face masks in all city facilities.

The two cities passed the requirement as Mankato considers making face masks mandatory in public spaces.

At a special city council meeting on Monday, members decided to move forward with a possible emergency ordinance requiring face masks. A public hearing next Monday will determine whether face masks would become mandatory in Mankato. The council will hear from the residents and business owners before voting on the ordinance, which would go into effect Tuesday, July 7, if passed.

University of Minnesota officials sent an e-mail to students Monday announcing that beginning Wednesday, all faculty, students and visitors to the campuses will be required to wear a face covering in any enclosed indoor space. Exceptions include an assigned apartment or residence hall or when alone in an office or study area.

Minnesota State University Mankato told students in a June 10 email that they would require masks on campus this coming fall.