Elderly Fairfax man dies in Meeker County crash

(St. Cloud, MN) – A Fairfax man was killed Thursday in a crash with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lorenz Ray Canfield, 80, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 15 north of Dassel at about 11:41 a.m.

Canfield was southbound on the highway driving a Ford F-150 that crossed over the center line and collided with a Freightliner that was traveling north.  The semi rolled in the ditch and landed in a pond.  The driver was identified as a 56-year-old Boston, Massachusettes man, and wasn’t injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.

