Elderly man airlifted after Sibley County tractor accident

(Gaylord, MN) – An elderly man was injured in a tractor accident in Sibley County Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from Sheriff Patrick Nienaber says deputies responded at 1:36 p.m. to a rural address southeast of Hamburg, where 88-year-old Gordon Panning had been run over by a tractor he was attempting to start from the ground.

“The tractor was in gear and moved forward once it started, running over him with the back tire,” said the release.

Panning was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center will unknown injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota DNR, Hamburg Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff’s office, North Air, and Ridgeview Ambulance.