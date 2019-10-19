      Weather Alert

Elderly man injured when car rear-ends tractor in Redwood County

Oct 19, 2019 @ 3:03am

(Mankato, MN) – An elderly man was hospitalized Thursday following a crash with a tractor in Redwood County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 89-year-old John Louis Trubeseh of Morgan, was transported to Redwood Area Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries following the 7:50 p.m. crash.  Trubeseh was eastbound on Highway 67 when his Chevy Equinox rear-ended a John Deere, also eastbound, in Morgan Township.

The driver of the John Deere, 75-year-old Gary Lee Kranz of Morgan wasn’t injured.

