Elderly man injured when car rear-ends tractor in Redwood County

(Mankato, MN) – An elderly man was hospitalized Thursday following a crash with a tractor in Redwood County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 89-year-old John Louis Trubeseh of Morgan, was transported to Redwood Area Hosptial with non-life threatening injuries following the 7:50 p.m. crash. Trubeseh was eastbound on Highway 67 when his Chevy Equinox rear-ended a John Deere, also eastbound, in Morgan Township.

The driver of the John Deere, 75-year-old Gary Lee Kranz of Morgan wasn’t injured.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)