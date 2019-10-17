Elderly Mankato man missing

Harry George Miller

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing on Tuesday.

Mankato Public Safety says 84-year-old Harry George Miller left his home on Shalom Avenue on foot at 10:30 a.m. on October 15th, but didn’t return.

Miller was dressed for cold weather, but did not have his wallet or mobile phone with him. It’s not known where he might have gone.

Anyone with information on Miller or his whereabouts should contact police at 507-287-8780 or call 911.

