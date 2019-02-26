Elderly woman injured in South Bend assault; police seek suspect

(Mankato, MN) – An elderly woman was assaulted at her home Saturday night , and police are searching for a suspect.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says the woman called 911 at 10:53 p.m. to report she’d been physically assaulted by a man who was currently fleeing her South Bend residence.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but is believed to be associated with a sport utility-style vehicle that a witness saw leaving the area. The man took measures to conceal his identity, Captain Paul Barta said in the press release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in serious condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blue Earth County Dispatch at (507) 304-4863.

The incident will remain under investigation.

