Elderly woman injured in Watonwan County crash

(Mankato, MN) – An elderly woman was injured in a crash in Watonwan County Tuesday afternoon.

The state patrol says Delores Nadine Linscheid, 83, of Butterfield, suffered non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which happened on Highway 60 just west of Butterfield shortly after 1 p.m.

The state patrol says Linscheid was in the eastbound lanes on the highway in the right turn lane when she turned left in front of a Ram cargo van, which then struck the rear of her vehicle.

Linscheid was transported to St. James Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Ram was 24-year-old Tiffany Marie Ashpole of Eagle Lake. Ashpole was not injured.

