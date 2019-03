(Mankato, MN) – An elderly woman was seriously injured and two others hurt in a crash on Highway 22 just north of Mapleton yesterday morning.

Eighty-year-old Dorthy Carole Lindemann of Mapleton suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester following the crash at 10:50 a.m.

Lindemann was a passenger in a Honda Accord that was southbound on Highway 22 when a Dodge Journey pulled out from eastbound 134th Street to head north on the highway. The driver of the Honda, Clint Gerald Lindemann, 82, of Mapleton, attempted to swerve to avoid the Dodge, but the two vehicles collided. The Dodge driver was Amanda Marie Stevermer, 31, of Ellendale.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato.

