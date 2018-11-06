Election Day- What You Need To Know

Election day is finally here. Southern Minnesotans will cast their votes to help chose either Tim Walz or Jeff Johnson as the next governor of Minnesota. Both of Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seats and all of the U.S. Congressional seats are up for grabs. Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, which covers a large portion of southern Minnesota, is one to watch as Democrat Dan Feehan takes on Republican Jim Hagedorn. In addition, various local races are seeing increased participation and interest. The Minnesota Secretary of State says early voting ballot requests were up by nearly 130% this year.

Those wondering where their polling place is can find the location at this link.

When do polls open?

Most polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Remember, as long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

What’s on my ballot?

Minnesotans can view the candidates and races that will appear on their ballot using the “My Ballot” tool at mnvotes.org.

Registering to vote on Election Day

Eligible voters who are not already registered to vote are able to register at the polling place on Election Day. To register on Election Day, voters will need to bring any of the approved documents that provide proof of residency. This can be an ID with a current name and address, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license; or a photo ID along with a document showing your current name and address, such as a U.S. Passport and a phone bill dated within 30 days of the election.

Do not enter a polling place unless you are authorized.

Only authorized people such as voters and their minor children, poll workers, someone assisting a voter or a challenger who has been previously appointed by a major political party or non-partisan candidate are allowed inside a polling place. People may not gather or linger in the polling place or within 100 feet of the building.

Do not campaign in or near the polling place.

Voters have the right to vote without anyone in the polling place trying to influence their vote. No one can campaign inside the polling place or within 100 feet of the building. If the polling place is on public property, no one can campaign anywhere on the property, even beyond 100 feet.

Do not wear political materials to the polling place.

Voters cannot display political t-shirts, buttons or literature in the polling place. Items will need to be covered or removed while in the polling place.

Taking photos is discouraged

The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State discourages this activity for a number of reasons; voters have the right to privacy, photos could lead to disruptions in the polling place and photo-taking could further delay lines in the polling place. Additionally, Minnesota Statutes 204C.17 and 204C.18 prohibit voters from showing their marked ballots to others. Taking photographs or video of your marked ballot could violate this prohibition. As an alternative, voters could take a picture with their “I voted” sticker after leaving the polling place.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook