Elevate Your Holiday Decorating This Season with Tips From a Pro

The holidays will soon be upon us, with store windows decorated in holiday gifts and grocery stores filled to the brim with holiday cooking needs.

As we start thinking about holiday parties and gatherings with family and friends, we’ll want to start decking our halls and homes.

To help home decorators up their game, Renee Marie of reneemarieevents.net lends her 16 years of professional decorating expertise. Her client list reads like a who’s who, from Detroit Pistons and Lions to stores at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Marie approaches decorating in a unique way.

“Decorating outside of the box means to me taking an object you would never think of and turning it into something, like a mannequin and turning the skirt into a Christmas tree by adding ribbon and ornaments to dress it up,” she says.

Each holiday season brings a new decorating trend.

“This year what is trending is all white. From white trees to all white ornaments with a touch of gold,” Marie says.

We asked Marie for her best holiday decorating tips and tricks for the DIY home decorator for this year.

• Turn an artificial tree into a show stopper. “Ribbon is your best friend. Finding the right ribbon can take your tree to the next level.”

• Make grocery store flowers something special. “When having family and friends over for brunch or dinner, adding ornament picks such as acorns, pinecone tips, and red berries to your arrangement will make a big difference.”

• Start with what’s most important. If you have a limited amount of time to decorate, “Your tree is so important. Putting up a tree and a wreath on the door will make an impact.”

• Start with neutral colors. “If you don’t know where to start, find a base color like a neutral then find an accent color. For example take the trend of white and then pair it with a blue, which is a bold color that makes a statement, and then add a light gold as an accent to soften it.”

• Save for next year. “Shop after the holidays and take advantage of the 50-90 percent off for the following season.”

• Follow a theme. “The key is to not overdo it with the theme. Too much is not always the way to go. Try and find the perfect balance.”

• Pet proof your decorations. “Elevate your holiday tree by putting it in a tall pot on a high pedestal to make it harder for pets to tip the tree over, drink the water out of the base or take interest in low-hanging decorations. Also, conceal electrical cords with heavy-duty plastic liners so they cannot chew on them.”

For more information visit reneemarieevents.net.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook