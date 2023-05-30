Elizabeth Holmes In Prison Custody To Begin 11-Year Sentence For Notorious Blood-Testing Hoax

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax.

Holmes entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday.

The arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

She was sentenced to prison time in November.