Ellen Calls Minnesota Mom and Son to The Stage to Tell Their Inspiring Story

A mother and son from Big Lake, Minnesota, got the surprise of a lifetime when Ellen DeGeneres called them to the stage from their seats in the audience at Warner Bros. Studios for a taping of The Ellen Show.

Michelle Messer, a single mother, didn’t see it coming. Her son, Bryden Giving, might’ve had an inkling considering he wrote to the show about his mother and their journey of acceptance after he informed her that he’s gay.

Sitting in the audience, Messer was overcome with emotion as Ellen read Bryden’s letter:

“I want to tell you about my incredible mom, Michelle. We went through a tough time when I came out to her as gay in high school. We live in a small town and she didn’t know if people would accept my lifestyle,” read Ellen.

“Luckily, my mom adores you and your show and because of you she was able to accept me for who I am and we are now closer than ever. My mother would freak out if she could meet you. She has done so much for me. I would love to make her dream come true.”

Messer explained that she was fearful of how society would react to Bryden being gay, later adding that “regardless of this man’s personality, he’s going to go a long way.”

“We are everywhere,” said Ellen, offering words of encouragement. “It’s just that a lot of people don’t come out.”

Another inspiring part of their story is the way Messer’s father reacted when she told her dad.

“He just got up from the table and came over and gave me a hug,” said Messer. “He’s not a hugging-type of person. He just said, ‘Michelle, I don’t care if Bryden is gay. I love Bryden and I love Ellen, I watch Ellen everyday and she’s gay. I don’t care.'”

Ellen then surprised Messer and Giving with $10,000 from Shutterfly so Messer could go on a vacation for the first time in a long time.

The episode aired Monday.

