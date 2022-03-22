Ellendale woman hospitalized after car strikes multiple trees

An Ellendale woman was hospitalized Monday evening after her vehicle went offroad and struck multiple trees.

Shannon Leeann Hogstad, 52, was transported to an Albert Lea medical facility with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 69 in Nunda Township.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Hogstad’s Ford Taurus was southbound on Highway 69 when it left the roadway and entered the north ditch, striking multiple trees.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether or not Hogstad was wearing her seat belt.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.