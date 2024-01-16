Elton John Achieves Rare EGOT Status

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John has achieved the monumental EGOT status.

The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding variety special (live) for his Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

John says he was “incredibly humbled” for joining the elite group of winners of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

David Furnish, his husband and producer on the concert special, says an overjoyed John “screamed out loud” when he heard about winning his first-ever Emmy.

He says an “incredibly honored” John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he’s recovering from recent surgery.