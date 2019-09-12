Elton John Tops StubHub’s List of Hottest Fall Tours for Second Year in a Row [TOP 10 LIST]

StubHub has announced its list of the top 10 U.S. tours this fall, based on the acts that are selling the most tickets, and the tour dates that are bringing in the most money. For the second year in a row, Elton tops the online ticket marketplace’s list for fall treks. In fact, his tour has four times the sales of the #2 act on the list, country star Luke Combs.

“Farewell tours are always going to draw,” said Jeff Poirier, general manager of music for StubHub, in a statement. “What’s unique, in this case, is that Elton John’s tour has commanded such demand into its second year now, with such a long-running tour across the country. It’s a fitting goodbye for such a legend.”

Besides Elton, the only other act from StubHub’s fall 2018 list to return this year is Phil Collins, who lnads in sixth place. Billy Joel is also on the list, at #9, appearing for the third time on Stubhub’s fall tour tally, although he missed last year’s ranking.

The rest of the list is made up mainly of country stars and pop stars, including Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, The Jonas Brothers and Chris Stapleton.

Here are StubHub’s Top Touring Acts of Fall 2019:

1. Elton John

2. Luke Combs

3. Carrie Underwood

4. Lady Gaga

5. The Jonas Brothers

6. Phil Collins

7. Chris Stapleton

8. Lizzo

9. Billy Joel

10. Post Malone

