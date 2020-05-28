Elvis Presley’s Rhinestone Jockstrap on Sale for $40K

A unique piece of Elvis Presley memorabilia is up for sale. A custom made jockstrap, which is embedded with rhinestones, is currently for sale for the price of $40,000, courtesy of Paul Fraser Collectibles. Which puts it above the cost of a trip to the newly-reopened Graceland.

The undergarment was made by a fan and was worn by the King of Rock ‘n Roll until his death in 1977, or so says the plaque it comes with. Along with several silver rhinestones across the front, blue rhinestones across the waistband spell out the singer’s initials. A representative for Paul Fraser Collectibles told The Blast, that “this rhinestone-studded jockstrap is pure Elvis Presley.” They also described the garment as everything from “extravagant” to “absurd” and even “sexually potent.”

“I’m sure the new owner won’t be able to resist wearing it out on a Saturday night,” the rep continued. “The Elvis magic will work wonders, I’m certain. This is a rare opportunity to own an intimate piece of the King.” While specifics about the jockstrap are sparse, the plaque clearly states that it was a custom-made gift from a fan and that he “wore the jockstrap until his tragic death in 1977.” It also states that it was purchased directly from the Elvis Presley Museum.

Source: popculture.com