Elysian man dies after getting pinned by hay bale

An Elysian man died Sunday in an accident involving a hay bale.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Elysian Township at 8:36 p.m. to a report of a man pinned between a large round bale and metal-framed livestock feeder.

First responders were able to free the victim, and life-saving efforts were performed, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release.

The victim was identified as Martin Jeffery Baker, 57.

The official cause and manner of death are pending investigation by the medical examiner.